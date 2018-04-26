‘He Could Not Go on Any longer’: Avicii’s Family Releases New Statement on DJ’s Death

The family of Avicii has released a new statement regarding the world-famous deejay’s deathat age 28.

The Swedish EDM superstar, whose birth name was Tim Bergling, was found dead last week in Muscat, Oman. Details surrounding his death have not been revealed, though Oman officials have ruled out foul play.

Released Thursday, the family’s latest statement doesn’t specify the circumstances of Avicii’s death, although some language suggests that the Grammy winner may have committed suicide.

“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness,” the statement read. “He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.