Investigators Dig for Evidence in Accused Golden State Killer’s Backyard

Investigators were digging Thursday in the backyard of the accused Golden State Killer, who they say say killed 12 people from 1978 to 1986.

By the early evening, investigators had not uncovered anything in Joseph James DeAngelo Jr.’s yard. They said they were “not really looking for anything specific.”

“We do NOT believe there are bodies buried back there or anything,” Sacramento County sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Hampton said in a text message. He added that authorities were not using heavy equipment or excavators.

A local and federal task force arrested DeAngelo late Tuesday evening, after linking him to 12 slayings, 45 rapes and more than 120 residential burglaries in a trail that stretched south from Sacramento to Orange County.

Check out this shot from #Drone40 if you zoom in you can see holes in and beyond #JosephDeangelo’s backyard @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/foDGKiKEQy — Sara Zendehnam (@szendehnam) April 27, 2018