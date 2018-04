Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pacoima to see the NEW CAL FIRE (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection) Sikorsky S-70i firefighting machines, also known as Firehawks.

With the growing length of the fire season and severity of wildfires, CAL FIRE is replacing its aging fleet of Vietnam-era helicopters with highly capable new-generation helicopters.

