Proposed Gondola Lift Could Soon Whisk Passengers From Union Station to Dodger Stadium

Thousands of baseball fans have thought longingly of visiting Chavez Ravine without fighting through snarled, rush-hour traffic in a car or on a bus.

Now, a company funded by former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt has proposed a possible solution: a gondola lift that would whisk passengers from Union Station to Dodger Stadium by air in five minutes.

It’s an unorthodox proposal in a city accustomed to ideas that flare up and die out. But, backers say, the plan is for real.

“Los Angeles is a gorgeous city,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who plans to announce the project Thursday at a Metropolitan Transportation Authority meeting. “It lays out at night like this bed of jewels. This isn’t something that’s just about Dodgers games…. It will become something for visitors, for local residents, for first dates, for marriage proposals.”

