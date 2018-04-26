× Santa Ana to Sue the Other 33 O.C. Cities Over Homelessness Burden

Santa Ana officials moved Wednesday to take legal action against all 33 other Orange County cities, stepping up pressure on their leaders to help resolve homelessness across O.C.

The City Council’s unanimous vote may clear the way for a federal judge to follow through on his threat to ban enforcement of anti-camping ordinances in the county, if elected officials — especially those in South Orange County — don’t start doing their part to provide temporary housing for a swelling homeless population.

In early April, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter warned city representatives that they needed to join forces to find shelter for people removed from the Santa Ana River trail, the county’s largest homeless encampment. Santa Ana, he said, had done more than its share in housing “desperate and vulnerable” populations.

Santa Ana’s mayor said his city long has sacrificed to help the homeless while continuing to carry burdens

