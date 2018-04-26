Summer Movie Drive-In With Wetzel’s Pretzels and Yum Earth
-
Blood Drive Car Show in Long Beach
-
Oceanside Police Find 11-Year-Old Boy Who Drove Away in Hyundai Elantra
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, March 24th, 2018
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, March 25th, 2018
-
Chinese Space Lab Plummets to Earth, Landing in Pacific Ocean
-
-
Universal Studios Hollywood Raises Daily Ticket Prices 7%, Weeks After 9% Disneyland Hike
-
Disney World Is Looking to Hire 3,500 People Ahead of Busy Summer
-
Woman Bites Deputy, Drives Off With 3 Kids, Rams 2 Sheriff’s Vehicles After Wild Pursuit in Louisiana
-
Topanga Canyon Blvd. to Be Closed for Days Due to Mudslide as Storm Moves Through SoCal
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!, Sunday, March 11th,2018
-
-
At Least 4 People Dead as ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Forms Along East Coast; Storm Expected to Continue Saturday
-
Woman Sought in Fatal Shooting of Man in Lynwood Parking Lot
-
Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot by Police in Anaheim Is Identified