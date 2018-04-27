Bakersfield Police Search for Homicide Suspect in Toddler’s Disappearance

Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a homicide suspect sought in the disappearance of a toddler in Bakersfield.

An investigation into the disappearance of 2-year-old Ramon Angel Reyes-Chavez began about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Bakersfield Police Department posted its Facebook page.

Investigators determined Reyes-Chavez had likely been the victim of a homicide and named 20-year-old Kaleb Jordan Kessinger as a suspect in the case.

Authorities attempted to contact Kessinger in the 3400 block of Nighthawk Lane and later located him driving his vehicle on the same street.

Kessinger fled in the vehicle and eventually crashed near Calloway and Olive drives.

He was last seen running from the area, according to the Police Department.

A warrant has been issued for Kessinger for charges including homicide and felony child abuse.

No details about the relationship between Kessinger and Reyes-Chavez were immediately available.

Police are continuing their search for Reyes-Chavez and have asked anyone with information in the case to call them at 661-327-7111.