Body of Missing Bakersfield Toddler Found, Family Says; Mother, Boyfriend Arrested

The search for a man wanted in connection to the body of a toddler found in the Kern River Canyon ended early Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police found 20-year-old Kaleb Kessinger in a room at the Travel Lodge on Oak Street in central Bakersfield.

Kessinger, 20, was taken into custody and then transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained from a car crash Wednesday night, according to Bakersfield television station KERO.

He was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, custodian assault of a child, reckless evading a peace officer and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing or resisting a peace officer.

Kessinger is being held on more $1,010,000 bail.

He is not the child’s biological father, but is the boyfriend of his mother, 19-year-old Ayled Chavez, Bakersfield television station KGET reported.

She was also arrested Thursday afternoon and faces with murder, felony child abuse, and conspiracy.

The body of a toddler was found in the canyon Thursday afternoon, on a trail near Democrat Hot Springs, according to KGET.

Relatives told KERO that the body is that of 2-year-old Ramon Angel Reyes-Chavez.

Police have not yet confirmed if the body of a juvenile they found is the 2-year-old missing boy.

Officers initiated an investigation into the disappearance of Reyes-Chavez around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night, police said.

During the investigation, detectives developed information leading them to believe that Reyes-Chavez was the victim of a homicide. Detectives identified Kessinger as a suspect on Thursday. They attempted to contact him when they saw him driving his car in the 3400 block of Nighthawk Lane, but he took off about 10:45 p.m.

Officers said he later crashed his car near Calloway Drive and Olive Drive. He was last seen running from the area.

Officers were on scene in the Kern River Canyon, about three miles in near Democrat Boat Launch, regarding the investigation around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kessinger for charges which include homicide and felony child abuse. He is expected to appear in court on May 1.

Kessinger was pulled over in 2016 for speeding and was suspected of driving under the influence. He had 6.4 nanograms of marijuana in his system while driving, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The case went to trial and was convicted in Dec. 2016, sentenced to four days in jail and granted three years of probation.

Chavez is currently being held without bail and is expected in court on April 30.

Investigators are asking the public to contact the Bakersfield Police Department 661-327-7111 with any additional information regarding the case.

