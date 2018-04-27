Clean-Air Vehicles Will No Longer Get Free Rides in L.A.’s Toll Lanes

In a bid to reduce congestion in toll lanes on the 110 and 10 freeways, Los Angeles County transportation officials on Thursday opted to end a program granting solo drivers of zero-emission vehicles free access to the lanes.

With congestion building in the toll lanes on the 110 and 10 freeways, Metro is ending the free access for commuters who drove alone in plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Drivers with state-issued clean-air stickers will be charged a toll starting in November or December of this year, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said. They will receive a 15% discount on the per-mile toll lane price.

Clean-air stickers will still grant solo drivers access to California’s carpool lanes. Drivers who carpool in zero-emission vehicles will remain exempt from the toll.

“You can still save that money,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who supported the policy change, in an interview with reporters. “Just carpool.”

