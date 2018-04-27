× Fire Destroys 3 RVs as Stagecoach Music Festival Kicks Off in Indio

Three recreational vehicles were destroyed and a fourth damaged by fire Friday at the annual Stagecoach festival in Riverside County, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle on fire about 2:10 p.m. at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Tawny Cabral of the Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department said in a statement.

First responders reported multiple recreational vehicles fully engulfed by flames, Cabral said. The fourth recreational vehicle sustained moderate damage. The fire was contained in less than 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information was given.

An early day fire ignited in the RV Resort @Stagecoach Reports of "multiple recreational vehicles" damaged. The fire is now out. pic.twitter.com/jtm574FI4z — kelliskye (@kelliskye) April 27, 2018