Glendale Police Seeking 2 Men Accused of Stealing Cheesecake Factory Diner’s Credit Cards, Using Them in Nearby Store

Authorities on Friday sought two men who allegedly took a Cheesecake Factory customer’s credit cards in Glendale and then used them at a nearby department store while the victim was still at the restaurant.

Glendale police released images of the suspects, one described as a 30- to 37-year-old man with a medium build and the other a 50- to 57-year-old man with a medium-heavy build and a mustache and a goatee.

The Police Department said at around 1:47 p.m. on March 24, the men entered the restaurant’s patio and walked toward a table behind the victim. The younger suspect then allegedly used his jacket to surreptitiously take the victim’s purse from her chair and obtain the credit cards in her wallet before putting the bag back.

Both men immediately left the Cheesecake Factory, pretending not to know each other outside the restaurant, police said.

Officials said the victim, still sitting at the restaurant, received mobile alerts warning her of suspicious activity at the Nordstrom in Glendale.

The credit cards were used to buy three $1,000 gift cards, according to investigators. They were also used to buy gift cards at a Nordstrom store in Topanga, police said.

Authorities did not release further information.

Anyone with information can call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.