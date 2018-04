Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Inglewood with a preview of Saturday’s KJLH WOMEN’S HEALTH EXPO happening Saturday in Long Beach at the Long Beach Convention Center from 7am until 4pm. Admission is FREE!



If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.