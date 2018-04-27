LAPD Commander, Supervisor Arrested on Alcohol-Related Charges in Glendale

A high-ranking officer and another supervisor with the Los Angeles Police Department were arrested by Glendale police early Friday morning on alcohol-related charges, authorities said.

Cmdr. Nicole Mehringer was arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated in public at about 1:45 a.m. near Lomita Avenue and Brand Boulevard, a Glendale police spokeswoman said.

An LAPD spokeswoman confirmed that another “department supervisor” was also arrested. Glendale police identified him as James Kelly and said he was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Kelly is listed as a sergeant in LAPD records.

LAPD statement on this week's arrests of three employees, two of them high-ranking pic.twitter.com/pRWUGl2Xs9 — Erika Martin (@erikaamartin) April 27, 2018