Mayor Garcetti Is in ‘Aggressive Pursuit’ of Bringing Second Amazon Headquarters to L.A.

Amazon.com Inc. is holding regular talks with Los Angeles city and county officials about the region’s bid to win the contest for Amazon’s $5-billion second headquarters.

The online shopping giant said in January that it had narrowed the list of contending metro areas to 20 finalists, including Los Angeles, from 238 initial proposals to land the headquarters, which Amazon said will be home to “as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti previously has said Los Angeles is offering three sites to Amazon: two downtown and one at Warner Center in Woodland Hills.

The bid also offers six other sites in Los Angeles County, according to the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp., a nonprofit aimed at promoting business expansion in the region. The sites weren’t identified, but the Times has reported that Cal Poly Pomona and the Fairplex in Pomona are among those offering up land.

