Registered Sex Offender Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting 8-Year-Old Girl Outside Santa Ana School

A man previously convicted of sex crimes was sentenced to 11 years in state prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl during a Christmas celebration at a Santa Ana elementary school, officials said.

The incident occurred just a month after Raul Adolfo Marin Martin, 59, was released from prison after serving time for digitally penetrating an unconscious woman, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Martin was convicted of assaulting the girl while she attended a Christmas gift and food giveaway at Davis Elementary School with her family, along with many other families from the neighborhood, in December 2015.

The victim and her 10-year-old brother were waiting in line for presents on a curb while their mother parked the car, according to prosecutors and police investigation.

That’s when Martin allegedly approached the 8-year-old and began talking to her, then proceeded to touch her inappropriately.

Another woman at the event saw the abuse unfolding and confronted Martin. She then stayed with the siblings until their parents arrived and reported the crime to police.

Martin was arrested at the scene a short time later, officials said.

Martin was a registered sex offender at the time but lived in an apartment complex about a tenth of a mile from the school, police said.

A jury found him guilty of committing a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, a felony, on March 16. He was also given sentencing enhancements for being previously convicted of a sexual offense, committing a serious and violent felony while on probation and committing a lewd act on a child he did not know in Orange County, prosecutors said.

The sentence reiterates his requirement to register as a sex offender.

The case Martin was previously sentenced in involved an assault on Sept. 13, 2014.

In that incident, Martin was convicted of digitally penetrating and fondling the breasts of a 29-year-old woman who was unconscious in Garden Grove, near the intersection of Garden Grove Boulevard and Fairview Street, DA’s officials said.

People in the area who saw what was occurring contacted authorities and Martin was subsequently arrested by Garden Grove police.

He pleaded guilty to sexual penetration by a foreign object of an unconscious victim and assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor sexual battery on Nov. 12, 2015.

The 59-year-old received a sentence of five years of probation and one year in jail but was immediately released from custody on time served, prosecutors said.