Clinical Psychologist Dr. Kevin Gilliland, PsyD joined us live with simple ways to manage anxiety. Kevin is a clinical psychologist and Executive Director of, an outpatient counseling service that works with people struggling with mental health, substance abuse, and relationship issues. He also wrote the book “Struggle Well, Live Well – 60 Ways to Nagivate Life’s Good, Bad and In-Between” Over the past twenty years, Kevin has mentored countless individuals and couples, participated in research trials, and lectured across the country. Dr Gilliland’s book is available on Amazon. For more information on Dr. Gilliland, you can go to his website.
Simple Ways to Manage Anxiety With Clinical Psychologist Dr. Kevin Gilliland
-
Simple Ways to Get Your Kids to Eat Healthier With Dr. Nicole Avena
-
Helping Your Kids Cope With Spring Allergies With Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Lose Weight, Heal Your Gut & Live Lectin-Free With Dr. Gundry’s ‘The Plant Paradox Cookbook’
-
Meal Plan for Optimal Brain Health With Dr. Lisa Mosconi
-
Easy Ways to Boost Your Heart Health With Dr. Steven Gundry
-
-
FDA Approves First Blood Test to Help Detect Concussion in Adults
-
New Book ‘The Big Ones’ Preparing for Earthquakes With Dr. Lucy Jones
-
Preventing Neck & Back Pain With Exercise, Diet & More
-
‘What the Heck Should I Eat?’ With Dr. Mark Hyman
-
Anti- Alzheimer’s Meal Plan With Neurologists Drs. Dean & Ayesha Sherzai
-
-
Dr. Tanya Answers Parents’ Top 150 Questions in New Book ‘Baby and Toddler Basics’
-
Do’s and Don’ts of How to Be Single and Happy With Dr. Jennifer Taitz
-
How to Pick the Perfect Mattress With Dr. Breus