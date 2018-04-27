Simple Ways to Manage Anxiety With Clinical Psychologist Dr. Kevin Gilliland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Kevin Gilliland, PsyD joined us live with simple ways to manage anxiety. Kevin is a clinical psychologist and Executive Director of, an outpatient counseling service that works with people struggling with mental health, substance abuse, and relationship issues. He also wrote the book “Struggle Well, Live Well – 60 Ways to Nagivate Life’s Good, Bad and In-Between” Over the past twenty years, Kevin has mentored countless individuals and couples, participated in research trials, and lectured across the country. Dr Gilliland’s book is available on Amazon. For more information on Dr. Gilliland, you can go to his website.