The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook With Chef Mark Strausman

Chef, restaurateur, and author Mark Strausman joined us live with recipes from his new cookbook “The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook” Mark Strausman invites you into the kitchen of this restaurant institution and teaches you how to bring a piece of Freds into your own home. This cookbook commemorates all of the delicious recipes Freds has served over the years at the Madison Avenue, Chelsea, Beverly Hills and Chicago locations. In 1996, Mark created Freds at Barneys New York for the Madison Avenue flagship store. Subsequently he developed satellite Freds in Chicago and Los Angeles, and in Barneys’ new Chelsea location, and remains Freds’ Managing Director. He is the author of the James Beard Award nominated Two Meatballs in the Italian Kitchen and The Campagna Table . The book is available at bookstores everywhere and online on Amazon.

For more information on Mark, you can follow him on social media.