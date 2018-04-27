× Trump Administration Aims to Block California on Fuel Economy Targets

The Trump administration is speeding toward all-out war with California over fuel economy rules for cars and SUVs, proposing to revoke the state’s long-standing authority to enforce its own, tough rules on tailpipe emissions.

The move forms a key part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s fuel economy proposal, which the agency plans to submit to the White House for review within days.

The EPA plan would freeze fuel economy targets at the levels required for vehicles sold in 2020, and leave those targets in place through 2026, according to federal officials who have reviewed the plan. That would mark a dramatic retreat from the existing law, which aimed to get the nation’s fleet of cars and light trucks to an average fuel economy of 55 miles per gallon by 2025. The EPA plan remains a draft, and White House officials could decide to back away from a direct fight with California and like-minded states. Read the full story on LATimes.com.