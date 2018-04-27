Unnamed L.A. County Politician Accused of Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl

A woman sued an unnamed politician in Los Angeles County on Friday, alleging the man sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager after he gave her an unusual-tasting drink.

The politician, identified as John Doe, was in his early 40s and a “public figure” at the time of the 2007 assault, according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The man is an elected official today and lives in Los Angeles, said attorney Lisa Bloom, who is representing the woman identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe. Bloom declined to say what branch of government the man represents.

“I can’t confirm whether it’s state, federal, city or county,” Bloom said. “Obviously, there are a lot of different kinds of elected officials.”

We cannot release the defendant's name in this new sexual abuse filing until the court grants permission.

Proud to represent the brave young woman seeking justice under CA's extended statute of limitations for child sexual abuse actions.https://t.co/w5IRyYQWCr — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) April 27, 2018

