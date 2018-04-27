× Vice President Mike Pence Will Visit Calexico Border Barrier on Monday

Vice President Mike Pence will travel Monday to Calexico, where he will spend the morning touring the construction site of the border barrier and addressing Department of Homeland Security and Border Patrol employees.

Air Force Two is scheduled to arrive at the Naval Air Facility in El Centro at 10:20 a.m., according to a White House official. Pence will join Border Patrol officials including Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez, Director of Field Operations Pete Flores and Yuma Branch Director Sylvia Carrizozo to discuss Calexico’s border barrier system and replacement project, the official said.

Pence will then talk to local DHS and Border Patrol employees about their work and needs before leaving sometime in the early afternoon.

In February, Pence visited the Rio Grande Valley border near McAllen, Texas, with DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. In March, President Trump toured the border wall prototypes in Otay Mesa.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.