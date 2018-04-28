15-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in South Los Angeles late Friday, officials said.

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 78th Street and Western Avenue.

The girl was shot in the torso and taken to a hospital, where she eventually died, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An LAPD lieutenant told KTLA that the victim's mother held on to her daughter and rode with the victim to the hospital. The lieutenant said the mother was distraught and it is unclear whether she witnessed the shooting.

The circumstances behind the shooting are unknown. It apparently occurred near a burger stand in the area. Several people gathered near the scene after the shooting, video shows, but police had a hard time finding any witnesses to the shooting.

Police were expected to return to the scene Saturday morning to see if they can recover surveillance video from the burger stand.

Preliminary reports indicated that a male in a hooded sweatshirt was seen running south on Western Avenue after the shooting.

No further details, including the victim’s identity, have been released.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips and Irving Last contributed to this story.