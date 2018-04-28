2 People Riding Motorcycle Killed in Tujunga Hit-and-Run Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A motorcycle driver and passenger were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tujunga Friday, police said.

The crash was reported about 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 7400 block of West Valmont Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It is unclear how the crash first occurred, but one of the victims was thrown from the motorcycle after the collision and was pinned under a car at the scene. Another victim on the motorcycle also suffered critical injury and later died, police said. The victims have not been identified.

The hit-and-run driver drove away from the scene, police said. The vehicle was found about a mile from the crash site, and the driver had apparently fled.

No further details have been released about the crash.

A man who returned to the scene Saturday morning said he had been playing pool with the couple before the crash. "I'm going to miss them both," the man told KTLA.

KTLA's Irving Last contributed to this story.