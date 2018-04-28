3 People, Including 2 Children, Killed in South L.A. Crash; 3 Others in Critical Condition: LAFD

A crash in South Los Angeles on Saturday evening left three dead and three others injured, officials said.

The incident happened near 744 W. 76th St. in Vermont Knolls shortly before 8 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

An adult and two children, including an infant, were declared dead on the scene, the Fire Department said. Two adults and a child in critical condition were transported to a hospital, the agency said.

Authorities did not provide further information.