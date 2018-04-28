73-Acre Brush Fire Burning Near 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore; No Evacuation Orders

Crews were battling a brush fire near the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore on Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to reports of a wildfire at Main Street near the highway at around 2:26 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency tweeted at 5:20 p.m. that the blaze was holding at 73 acres. It was 0 percent contained.

Authorities have not issued evacuation orders, though the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department‘s Lake Elsinore station asked the public to avoid Camino Del Norte between Main and Second streets.

Some 63 firefighters were assigned to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

