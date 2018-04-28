Dodgers Unleash Offense in 15-6 Win Over Giants in 1st Game of Doubleheader

Walker Buehler picked up a bat on Saturday before he threw a ball. In the second start of his big league career, Buehler could not replicate the relative tidiness of his starting debut earlier this week. But his teammates compensated with a prodigious display at the plate, batting around in the first inning and pummeling the Giants pitching staff with a 15-6 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

The offense produced 20 hits, including three doubles from Chase Utley, who matched a franchise record. The score drew closer in the seventh, when reliever Pedro Baez gave up a three-run homer to Giants infielder Alen Hanson. Baez managed to avoid falling off the mound, as he did on Friday, but still proved ineffective.

After an inefficient, two-run first inning, Buehler settled down to complete five frames. He struck out six and retired 13 of the final 16 batters he faced. He did not permit a runner to reach second base after the first inning.

He was dealing with a wide margin for error. The Dodgers watched Giants starter Chris Stratton combust. Stratton walked four batters in the first inning and surrendered three runs. The second inning was just as destructive. Chris Taylor led off with a home run. Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson supplied back-to-back RBI triples. Stratton left after procuring only four outs.

