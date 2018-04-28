× Kim Jong Un to Close Main Nuclear Test Site in May, South Korea Says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he will close his main nuclear test site in May and invite experts and journalists from the United States and South Korea into the country soon, a senior spokesman for Moon said Sunday.

Pyongyang will also change its time zone by half an hour to align it with Seoul time, Yoon Young-chan told reporters during a briefing Sunday.

Yoon said Kim had made the announcements during his historic meeting on Friday with Moon at the demilitarized zone between the two countries.

Kim stepped over the line dividing the Korean Peninsula to meet with Moon, the first time the leaders of North and South Korea have talked in person since 2007.

Following a full day of talks and symbolic events, both leaders issued a statement calling for the end of the Korean War, committing to the “complete denuclearization” of the peninsula, and heralding a “new era of peace.”

Sunday’s announcement from Seoul came after US President Donald Trump suggested that his highly anticipated summit with Kim could come as soon as “the next three or four weeks.”

“Look, I may go in. It may not work out. I leave,” Trump announced during a rally in the US state of Michigan on Saturday night.