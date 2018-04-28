KTLA Community Event sweepstakes rules

KTLA LLC

OFFICIAL RULES

FOR COMMUNITY EVENT SWEEPSTAKES

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

From time to time, KTLA LLC (“KTLA”) will conduct a sweepstakes at a community event where KTLA has an on-site presence in the form of a tent, kiosk or booth identified with KTLA markings (“the Tent”). Unless the sweepstakes is governed by a separate set of official rules, the beginning and ending time for each sweepstakes will be posted and/or available upon request from KTLA Staff at the event.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSSARY.

Visit the KTLA 5 Tent and take a turn at the KTLA 5 Video Kiosk. At the Video Kiosk, fill out and submit the accompanying form on which you will be required to provide all information requested, including, without limitation, your name and a valid email address, then record a video clip and/or take a photo. Incomplete entries will be disqualified.

The video clips and/or photos shall not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, and shall not contain offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content, and in no other way violate any applicable laws, as determined by Sponsor. Entries that include that do not comply with these Rules shall be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person/e-mail address per method. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

Void Where Prohibited By Law.

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. This Sweepstakes is open only to attendees of the community event where the sweepstakes is being held. Employees of other media companies (radio and television), Sponsor, and their respective parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

At the Tent, the following details will be posted and/or available upon request from KTLA Staff:

The prize

The Approximate Retail Value of the prize

The time the sweepstakes ends

The number of winners that will be selected in the sweepstakes

For each sweepstakes, all valid entries will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool winners will be selected in a random drawing within seven days of the end of the sweepstakes and contacted by e-mail or phone.

The odds of winning depend on the total number of valid entries received in each sweepstakes. If a selected winner is not eligible, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within forty-eight (48) hours of the initial notification (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call or e-mail from Sponsors), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsor from all remaining valid entries for that particular day.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the Prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining the Prize and any Prize-related activity is the responsibility of the Winner. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsors.

The Prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, not transferable or redeemable for cash, and may not be sold, traded, or substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, or as provided in these rules. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the Prize.

The Winner will be notified that he or she has been selected as a winner by telephone or by e-mail.

THE WINNER MAY BE REQUIRED TO PICK UP THE PRIZE IN PERSON AT KTLA-TV, 5800 SUNSET BLVD, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90028.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the Prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, the Prize will be forfeited.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the computer-related portion of these sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THESE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc., will be used by Sponsor and the Los Angeles Auto Show for marketing and promotional purposes.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor and its respective parents , subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, liabilities, expenses or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any prize related activity and travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

Sponsor and its affiliates and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) are not responsible for changes made to the Prizes being awarded, and are under no obligation to provide a substitute prize. The Released Parties are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes or in the announcements of the prizes/prize winners.

Under no circumstances shall the Released Parties be liable for indirect, incidental, consequential, special or exemplary damages, attorneys’ fees or any other damages.

Neither the failure of any Released Party to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by any Released Party in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of such Released Party’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

By participating in these sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to these sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to “KTLA TENT SWEEPSTAKES”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, with the date of the sweepstakes in question indicated in your correspondence. The winners’ names will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

These Sweepstakes are subject to the privacy policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/privacypolicy. These Sweepstakes are also subject to the KTLA Terms of Service at http://www.ktla.com/termsofservice.

Posted April 28, 2018