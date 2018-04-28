Go
Search
Replay:
KTLA 5 Morning News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Video
Podcasts
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
66°
66°
Low
56°
High
71°
Sun
56°
70°
Mon
55°
68°
Tue
54°
61°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Liberte Loves It! April 28, 2018
Posted 10:27 AM, April 28, 2018, by
Liberté Chan
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
fuzzybabba.com
They're comfy, cute and affordable :)
KTLA 5 News on Twitter
Popular
Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Andrea Constand
Man Suspected of Being Notorious Serial Killer Dubbed Golden State Killer Arrested After 40-Year Search: FBI
‘I Couldn’t Fight Him Off’: Andrea Constand Testifies She Was Awakened by Bill Cosby Sexually Assaulting Her
Thousands Gather for L.A. Marches to Demand Recognition of Armenian Genocide
Latest News
Liberte Loves It! April 28, 2018
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny, Mild and Windy Saturday Forecast
Trump and South Korean President Talk Ahead of North Korea Meeting
2 People Riding Motorcycle Killed in Tujunga Hit-and-Run Crash
Morning News
Liberte Loves It! April 14, 2018
Morning News
Liberte Loves It! April 21, 2018
Morning News
Travel Smart: Travelzoo Deals – April 15, 2018
Morning News
Domenico’s Celebrates National Grilled Cheese Month
Morning News
Nike 10K Shuts Down 90 Freeway
Morning News
Travel Smart: Travelzoo Deals – April 8, 2018
Morning News
O.C. Inflatable Run & Festival
Morning News
Shop, Learn, and Eat at Foodie Con 2018
Morning News
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.) Advocates Alcohol Awareness with PowerTalk 21
Entertainment
Morning News
True Life on Film with “The Rider” Star Brady Jandreau and Writer/Director Chloe Zhao
Morning News
Mission Possible’s Doctor Outreach with Dr. Margarita Pereyda
Morning News
Festival Health Hacks with Robyn Youkilis
Morning News
Circus Vargas Returns with “Dreaming of Pirates”
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.