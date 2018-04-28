Officers Haul Unattended McLaren Off Side of Malibu Road; Driver Reported to Have Been Racing

Crews hauled an unattended vehicle off the side of a road in Malibu on Sunday after racing was reported in the area, authorities said.

Officers found the orange McLaren over the side of Latigo Canyon Road at around 9:40 a.m., according to the Malibu Search and Rescue Team. The driver was nowhere to be found.

“Looks like they didn’t want to be there when @CHPWestValley arrived,” the Search and Rescue Team tweeted.

The group released images of officers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol responding to the scene.

Authorities did not provide further information.