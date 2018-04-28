Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, April 28th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! What are you up to today? Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!

America’s Family Pet Expo

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

http://www.petexpooc.org

The largest pet and pet product expo is happening in Costa Mesa. AMERICA’S FAMILY PET EXPO is jam packed with retailers, groomers, rescue organizations, breeders and pet experts as well as a variety of animals large and small.

E-Waste Fundraiser

LAPD Pacific Area Police Station

12312 Culver Boulevard

Los Angeles

pacificboosters.org/e-waste-drive

Take your old televisions, laptops, iPads, cellphones and other unwanted electronics to the E-Waste Fundraiser that’s underway at the LAPD Pacific Area Police Station in Los Angeles. Your e-waste donations will benefit the Student Leadership and Jr. Cadet Programs.

Free!

7th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival

Santa Clarita Sports Complex

20880 Centre Pointe Parkway

Santa Clarita

Triumph-foundation.org

Cheer and support the competitors at the 7th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival in Santa Clarita. The Triumph Foundation event introduces wheelchair sports to injured veterans, children, and others coping with physical challenges.

American Visionary: John F. Kennedy's Life and Times

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

The Bowers Museum in Santa Ana says “No single politician has been photographed more than John Fitzgerald Kennedy.” We can see him during his congressional bid as a decorated war hero in 1948, to his fairytale marriage to Jacqueline Bouvier in 1953 to his run for the White House, to his role as Commander-in-Chief, and more at this new exhibit AMERICAN VISIONARY:JOHN F. KENNEDY’S LIFE AND TIMES, which features 70 photographs from the most exhaustively researched collections of Kennedy photos ever assembled.

For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights

Central Library

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles

213 228 7000

http://www.lapl.org

FOR ALL THE WORLD TO SEE is a FREE exhibition in downtown Los Angeles in the Getty Gallery at the Central Library.

Images, artifacts, and information document the fight for racial and social equality from the 1940s through the 1970s, including Civil Rights Leader Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's civil rights campaign in Los Angeles.

MLK: Richard Nixon Online Exhibit

Richard Nixon Library and Museum

http://www.nixonfoundation.org/exhibit

There's a FREE online exhibition about the working relationship between Dr. King and Richard Nixon when Mr. Nixon was vice president of the United States during the Dwight Eisenhower Administration.

The online exhibition includes photographs as well as correspondence between then Vice President Nixon and the Nobel Peace Prize winner regarding race relations as well as condolences and participation in the funeral for Dr. King following his assassination.

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition is happening at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Most of us learn in school about Genghis Khan the brutal barbarian, but here we also learn about Genghis Khan the civilizer and lawmaker responsible for introducing pants, the Pony Express, paper money, skis, violins, Bakhlava and the celebratory term “hooray” to Western culture.

The Reagan Library and Museum is the only stop in Southern California for this international exhibition.

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of his tomb. The California Science Center's immersive exhibition will display more than 150 real artifacts from Tutankhamun’s tomb.

The exhibition’s curated collection represents the largest assembly of artifacts and gold from Tutankhamun’s tomb ever on public display outside of Egypt, which has historically been limited to approximately 50 items.

On display are items the Boy King himself used in life and in death, including: golden jewelry, elaborate carvings, sculptures, and ritual antiquities.

Forty percent of these artifacts have never been outside Egypt before now.

An Imax Original Film

Pandas 3D

Wild At Heart

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

Also at the California Science Center, PANDAS 3D, which is a breathtaking documentary about a female panda cub as she takes her first steps outside her protected habitat. And, don’t forget the Space Shuttle Endeavour is also at the California Science Center for you to explore as well.

Make it a Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

