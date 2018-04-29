1 Killed in Anaheim Hit-and-Run Crash: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A person was killed in an Anaheim hit-and-run crash late Saturday, officials said.

The crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Ball Road, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Evidence left at the scene indicates that a silver Honda or Acura left the scene of the crash. The vehicle is missing the driver’s side mirror and possibly has damage on the left front side, police said.

Video from the scene showed investigators placing evidence markers along the road. Pieces of clothing and

No further details have been released.

UPDATE: The hit and run is a confirmed fatal. Based on evidence at the scene, the suspect vehicle is a silver Honda or Acura, possibly a 2002 Acura TL. The vehicle is missing the driver’s side mirror and may have damage to the left front side. Call @occrimestoppers with info — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) April 29, 2018