Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Vehicular Manslaughter in Fiery South L.A. Crash That Killed Man, 2 Children

Posted 6:32 AM, April 29, 2018, by and , Updated at 09:45AM, April 29, 2018

The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery crash in South Los Angeles that killed a man and two children under 10 has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter, LAPD officials said Sunday.

Bystanders watch a vehicle in flames following a crash in South L.A. on April 28, 2018.(Credit: Nora Castillo)

Bystanders watch a vehicle in flames following a crash in South L.A. on April 28, 2018.(Credit: Nora Castillo)

The driver, identified as Jose Garcia, was the solo occupant of the other vehicle in the Vermont Knolls crash.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday near 744 West 76th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Bystanders watch a vehicle in flames following a crash in South L.A. on April 28, 2018.(Credit: Nora Castillo)

Related Story
3 People, Including 2 Children, Killed in Fiery Crash in South L.A.; 3 Others in Critical Condition: LAFD

Garcia, 30, was apparently speeding north on Hoover Street when he ran a red light and crashed into a Dodge Caravan with five people inside heading west on 76th Street, Sgt. Minh Nguyen told KTLA.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived and screams could be heard from inside at least one of the vehicles.

A 34-year-old man, a 6-year-old girl and an infant, died at the scene. They have not been identified.

A 33-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy were taken to a hospital in critical condition, Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed Sunday.

The driver was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence. He has not been identified.

A witness who did not want to give her name said she saw people trying to get the victims out of the burning vehicle.
“I saw a kid being walked to the side of the ambulance and his body was charred, his clothes had literally melted onto him,” the witness said.