Fire at Laguna Hills Public Storage Facility Destroys Some 110 Units, Damages Dozens More

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fire broke out at a Public Storage facility early Sunday, damaging and destroying dozens of units.

Crews responded to the scene at the 25000 block of Costeau Street at around 3:30 a.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The agency said firefighters arrived to flames shooting through the roof. They battled the blaze for hours, having to force their way into the units' steel roll-up doors, OCFA said.

The agency tweeted that the fire was knocked down by around 7:15 a.m.

Some 110 units on the second floor were destroyed and 25 units on the first floor sustained fire, smoke and water damages, OCFA estimated.

No injuries were reported.

Some people who rented units at the facility were at the scene on Sunday as investigators worked to determine what caused the fire.

Thomas Redding told KTLA that he went to look at his unit after the incident and found it flooded. He said about a million dollars' worth of products for his business were damaged.

Officials said renters would not be allowed at the facility to assess damages for a couple of days.

Laguna Hills- Salvage & Overhaul continues on the storage unit fire. Crews continue to extinguish hot spots to ensure all fire is no longer burning. pic.twitter.com/F9woqjdfua — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) April 29, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video