Some Americans Offer to Open up Their Homes to Migrants Seeking Asylum at Border in San Diego

The blow-up mattress takes up nearly half the guestroom in Blair Overstreet’s 1940s-era apartment in University Heights. The 36-year-old San Diego resident and her husband, Matt Dunn, still needed to empty out a chest of drawers. A wooden desk crammed against the wall would likely need to go.

Still, the couple said they felt prepared to accommodate a guest — possibly one of about two hundred Central Americans who formed a caravan on their way to the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro, hoping to find refuge in America and drawing the ire of President Trump and other immigration hardliners. They planned to apply for political asylum on Sunday.

The idea of opening up their two-bedroom, one bath abode to a stranger from another country just made sense to the couple — both 36 years old.

“It’s a humanitarian issue,” Dunn said.

