Some Associated With Central American Migrant Caravan Illegally Cross Border Into U.S.

Some people associated with the Central American migrant caravan, which arrived in Tijuana this week, have crossed into the United States illegally in the last 24 hours, federal officials said Saturday.

Central American migrants traveling in the "Migrant Via Crucis" caravan walk to their legal counseling meeting in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 28, 2018. (Credit: Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images)

A pregnant woman and some children as young as 4 were detected entering the U.S. through a canyon that authorities described in a statement as dark, treacherous and “notorious for human and drug smuggling.”

They were said to have climbed over a dilapidated scrap metal border fence on either side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The statement was issued Saturday afternoon by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

