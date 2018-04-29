Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, April 29th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Celebrate the day by learning something new or seeing something new. Here are some suggestions on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Enjoy!

America’s Family Pet Expo

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

http://www.petexpooc.org

The largest pet and pet product expo is happening in Costa Mesa. AMERICA’S FAMILY PET EXPO is jam packed with retailers, groomers, rescue organizations, breeders and pet experts as well as a variety of animals large and small.

Free Admission!

Love, Liza: The Exhibit

The Paley Center for Media

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

310 786 1000

media.paleycenter.org

This is the last weekend we can see LOVE, LIZA: THE EXHIBIT. The Paley Center venue in Beverly Hills contains entertainer Liza Minnelli’s collection of stage and screen costumes and photography by Andy Warhol, Richard Avedon, Annie Leibovitz and David LaChapelle.

2018 Pasadena Showcase House of Design

Arcadia

http://www.pasadenashowcase.org

The Pasadena Showcase House of Design officially opens today.

We can tour an estate of architectural significance that has been completely renovated by prominent designers using the latest color trends, concepts, products and technology.

The success of the annual fundraising tours provides resources to support community music and arts programs.

The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area

15501 East Arrow Highway

Irwindale

626 969 4750

Renfair.com

If it’s Springtime, it time for the Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire. Now through the weekend of May 20th, we can party like its 16th century England with a visit from the Queen, jousting dancing, food and shopping.

Poochella

Angie’s Pooch Pawlor

348 North La Cienega Boulevard

Los Angeles

424 274 7999

http://www.groomerlosangeles.com

There’s been Coachella featuring contemporary rock and rollers. There’s been Oldchella featuring the legends of rock and roll as well as Beychella and her historic show. Well, now add Poochella. We’re invited to bring our pooch to a day of festival fun at Angie’s Pooch Pawlor in Los Angeles. All proceeds benefit Rock and Roll Rescue.

Pittie Party

spcaLA Friends for Life

7700 East Spring Street

Long Beach

562 570 7722

spcala.com

spcaLA is having a PITTIE PARTY! That means now until the end of April you pick your own price on Pit Bull adoption fees. To see the available pitties and for more information, take a look at the website spcala.com.

Custom Revolution

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org

There is a revolution going on at the Petersen Automotive Museum. It’s a motorcycle revolution. This new exhibit CUSTOM REVOLUTION features the work of the most influential and innovative alternative bike builders of the past ten years in one place for the first time ever.

ReStore

Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles

1071 South La Brea Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.habitatla.org

Think of this home store as a home improvement thrift store. The new ReStore Greater Los Angeles offers new and gently used home improvement items of all kinds at a discount.

The money you spend here allows the nonprofit organization to continue its program of building housing for low income families and veterans.

Gray Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

1150 Nagoya Way, Berth 79

San Pedro

1 562 432 4900

2SeeWhales.com

There’s something special happening in the Port of Los Angeles. Rare sightings of a small pod of Gray Whales. Officials with Harbor Breeze Cruises report seeing them for the past three months. They say this is a big deal because Gray Whales do not usually feed during migration, but they say it appears this is a nutrient rich area at the moment.

To see for yourself, schedule a tour at 2SeeWhales.com

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide detailed information including phones and website details for viewers to use video/and or images suitable for broadcast with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday by 5pm for KTLA management review and approval. If you miss the deadline or if you do not have the required criteria, you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

Make it a GREAT Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

