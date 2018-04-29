Vehicle Fatally Hits Woman at Crosswalk in Hawthorne: Police

A vehicle fatally struck a woman at a crosswalk in Hawthorne Sunday evening, authorities said.

The victim’s body remained at the scene at 9 p.m. as detectives investigated the incident, Hawthorne police Sgt. Joe Romero said.

Footage from the area near South Inglewood Avenue and West 132nd Street shows what appeared to be a covered body under a white BMW.

No other injuries were reported.

The California Highway Patrol tweeted that two lanes of the westbound 105 Freeway east of Nash Street were blocked due to a collision. The lanes were reopened less than an hour later.

Officials did not provide further information.