Vigil Held for Teenage Girl Killed in South L.A. as Police Continue Search for Shooter

Authorities continued to search for the shooter who killed a 15-year-old girl in South L.A., where mourners gathered for a vigil on Sunday.

The teen—identified by family members as Hannah Bell— was fatally shot in the torso around 9 p.m. Friday at Western Avenue and 78th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives said a male wearing a hooded sweatshirt walked up to the Best Burger restaurant and opened fire before running south on Western Avenue. The girl was shot at close range, LAPD said.

A motive remained unclear.

Police, who were reviewing surveillance video from the scene, said there was a man standing in line with the victim during the shooting. The agency said that person needed to reach out to investigators.

The victim's mother, Samantha Mays, said her daughter was diabetic, and that they went to the restaurant to get food because she had just taken her insulin shot.

An officer told KTLA on Saturday that the girl's mother held onto her daughter as she was transported to the hospital, where the victim would later die.

Mays spoke at the vigil on Sunday.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without her," Mays said. "She was my rock."

LAPD planned to release more information about the incident at a press conference Monday morning.