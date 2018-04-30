After Decades of Coping, Survivors of Golden State Killer Relieved Upon Suspect’s Arrest

Posted 4:36 AM, April 30, 2018, by , Updated at 04:39AM, April 30, 2018

It took four decades to catch the suspected Golden State Killer.

Margaret Wardlow hugs her mother Dolores McKeown, 97, in her McKeown's Cathedral City home. Wardlow was raped by the Golden State Killer in 1977, when she was 13. (Credit: Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Margaret Wardlow hugs her mother Dolores McKeown, 97, in her McKeown’s Cathedral City home. Wardlow was raped by the Golden State Killer in 1977, when she was 13. (Credit: Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

In that time, those who survived his attacks — and the grieving loved ones of those who did not — tried to find ways to cope.

Some set out like detectives. They searched for clues that could help capture a man suspected of raping 46 women and slaying 12 people in a rampage across California.

Others looked to God and went to therapy. They installed alarms and cameras in their homes and dared not leave a door unlocked.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories