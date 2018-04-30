3 Hurt After Big Rig Overturns in Fiery Crash in Sepulveda Pass on 405 Freeway; Multiple Lanes Shut Down: LAFD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people were injured after a big rig overturned in a fiery crash that shut down multiple lanes on the 405 Freeway near Mulholland Drive on Monday, officials said.

The two-vehicle collision at the Sepulveda Pass involved a tractor-trailer filled with concrete, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It happened just before 3 p.m. on the northbound 405, the agency said.

Video from the scene shows a car crushed underneath the truck, which overturned near the center divider. Large chunks of rocks and other debris were scattered on the southbound side of the freeway.

One patient was reportedly pinned under a truck and pulled to safety by bystanders prior to LAFD's arrival, the agency said.

Military personnel on the scene pulled people out of a vehicle as the dump truck caught fire, according to an incident report from the California Highway Patrol.

There were a total of three patients, two in critical condition and one in fair condition, according to the Fire Department.

Firefighters appeared to have extinguished the flames by around 3:20 p.m.

Traffic was backing up for miles behind the crash, and multiple lanes were shut down.

A SigAlert was issued at 3:06 p.m. At 5 p.m., CHP said the first, second and carpool lanes on the southbound side north of Mulholland Drive and the first, second, third and carpool lanes on the northbound side were closed for an unknown duration of time.

Authorities have not released details as to what might have caused the crash.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN LOS ANGELES. SB I-405, NORTH OF MULHOLLAND DR., HOV, #1, #2 LANES AND NB I-405, NORTH OF MULHOLLAND DR. HOV, #1, #2, #3 LANES BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION. — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) April 30, 2018

Big rig crash: 1 lane getting by on SB side of 405; 3 lanes on NB side. Both backed up for miles. @Sky5Tim says "This is done for the night," take alt routes. https://t.co/kcav2KoXKj pic.twitter.com/gqLnzfYX5S — KTLA (@KTLA) April 30, 2018

@KTLA @CBSLA right now on the 405 north and close to 101 pic.twitter.com/iLXiZqoVO6 — A$AP Rich (@bradykobefan) April 30, 2018