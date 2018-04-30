Celebrating OC Marathon Running Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OC Marathon Running Festival Director Gary Kutscher joined us live to tell us all about the OC Marathon Running Festival happening May 5-6. Now in its 14th year, The OC Marathon Running Festival has become much more than just a marathon. It’s a year-long community engagement towards health and fitness that culminates each year in a three-day Running Festival featuring the SDCCU OC Marathon and Half Marathon, Wahoo’s OC 5k, the Kids Run the OC Final Mile, the OC Corporate Challenge, the OC Lifestyle and Fitness Expo, and two Ultimate Finish Line Festivals. More than 23,000 participants, including 9.500 children, will enjoy exercise, food, and other family-fun entertainment. This year, participants are coming from 46 states and 22 countries. Henry DiCarlo will join Wing Lam of Wahoo’s at the start and finish lines of the Wahoo’s 5K on Saturday to cheer on the runners. Both will also help open the Ultimate Finish Line Festival featuring live music and family-fun activities. For more information on the OC Marathon Running Festival, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.