‘He Actually Waterboarded Her’: Newport Beach Man Accused of Beating, Torturing 65-Year-Old Wife

A 36-year-old Newport Beach man is facing multiple felony charges that he beat and tortured his 65-year-old wife in their home in January, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Senior Deputy Dist. Atty. Mark Geller told City News Service that Richard David Schlosser “kept her captive in the apartment for hours.… He actually waterboarded her.”

Geller declined to comment to The Times Community News. A Jan. 9 motion to increase Schlosser’s bail was sealed Wednesday after a reporter requested access to it.

Schlosser faces one count each of torture, corporal injury on a spouse, false imprisonment and criminal threats.