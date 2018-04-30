How You Can Help UNICEF, KTLA Bring Life-Saving Services to the Children of Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Megan Henderson was recently invited by UNICEF to go on an outreach mission to Kakuma, Kenya.

Home to one of the largest refugee camps in the world, thousands of babies and children are at risk of starving to death amid a critical humanitarian crises.

Megan was invited to meet the camp’s children in hopes of raising awareness and support for the sick, starving and scared refugees.

You can help the children of Kakuma with a $10 donation by texting KTLA to 864233. Contributions can also be made at ktla.com/unicef.