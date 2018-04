Hundreds of seals and sea lions arrive sick or injured at the Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles each year after becoming stranded on Southern California beaches. A team of dedicated staff and volunteers spends weeks helping the animals get healthy and ready to return to the ocean. Experience the kind of care these animals get – and see two of them released on the shore – in 360 as part of KTLA’s #LAsVeryOwn series, powered by Jeep.

33.736062 -118.292246