Maks, Val, and Peta Giveaway

You’ve seen them on Dancing With The Stars. Now see Maks, Val and Peta live and in person. The last time the brothers went on tour with their smash hit show Our Way, Peta was just a bit player. Now the sexy dance virtuoso is taking center stage with the boys for a story about true love. And who better than Peta to light the theater on fire with her new husband Maks. Watch the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News this weekend for your chance to win two tickets see Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday May 13th. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com. Watch these newlyweds fall in love all over again.

