Man Wanted on Suspicion of Deadly Shooting in Huntington Park: L.A. County Sheriff

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies are on the search for a man suspected of fatally shooting his cousin in Huntington Park just hours earlier Monday.

Daniel Placencia, 28, is considered armed and dangerous, and the weapon used in the killing has not been recovered, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Grand Avenue, officials said. The victim has only been described by sheriff’s deputies as a Hispanic man while the suspected gunman, Placencia, is his cousin, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso, authorities said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators were led to believe Placencia may be involved after being told that he fired the gun during some sort of “family disturbance,” deputies said in a news release. But further information about that alleged altercation have not been released.

After the shooting, authorities believe Placencia fled the area on a bicycle — going southbound on State Street.

Video of the scene shows a car with a gaping bullet hole shot through the driver’s window near the rear view mirror.

Placencia is described by sheriff’s deputies as a Hispanic man with a shaved head and tattoos on both arms. He stands about 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and was wearing shiny black basketball shorts and a black t-shirt at the time of the shooting, officials said.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 while anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477.