Pence Visits Border Barrier in Calexico as Migrants Seek Asylum Miles Away

In the span of just 100 miles on the border between the California and Mexico, two scenes were playing out Monday that symbolize the yawning chasm that is the national debate over immigration.

In Calexico, Vice President Mike Pence was taking a heavily secured tour of the construction site for a border barrier and talk to local Border Patrol agents about their work and needs.

Meanwhile, a two-hour drive west, a caravan of immigrants who drew the ire of President Trump was waiting at the Tijuana-San Diego border crossing to ask for asylum in a scene marked by emotion and theater.

Air Force Two landed at around 10:30 a.m. at the Naval Air Facility in El Centro. The vice president stepped out of the plane his wife, Karen, and waved to a small crowd of military personnel, some of whom had brought their children to meet him. He shook hands and posed for photos before hopping into a black sport utility vehicle in a long motorcade for the trip to a Border Patrol station.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.