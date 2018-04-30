Suspected Burglar Fatally Shot by Police at Redlands Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A police officer shot and killed a man while responding to a burglary call in Redlands Sunday night.

The burglary was reported at a home in the 1600 block of Calvary Circle about 9:40 p.m., the Redlands Police Department stated in a news release.

Officers arrived at the home, which was apparently having some type of construction work done, about 10 minutes later.

As they searched the home, the officers came in contact with a man and an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to the news release.

The man was struck by the gunfire and later died, the Police Department stated.

No details on what prompted the shooting were immediately released.

None of the officers were injured in the incident.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Redlands Police Department at 909-798-7681 ext. 1.