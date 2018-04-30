VP Mike Pence Visits SoCal, Tours Construction of Barrier Along U.S.-Mexico Border

In a span of just 100 miles along the U.S.-Mexico border in California, two scenes played out Monday that symbolize the yawning chasm that is the national debate over immigration.

In the Imperial Valley, Vice President Mike Pence took a heavily secured tour of a construction site for the border barrier and lauded local Border Patrol agents, who presented him with a piece of the original border fence as a gift.

“With President Trump in the White House, I know you all know you have a leader who not only is listening to each and every one of you, and standing with each and every one of you, but he’s also standing on the conviction that walls work,” Pence told the agents.

Meanwhile, a two-hour drive west, a caravan of Central American immigrants who have drawn the ire of Trump waited at the Tijuana-San Diego border crossing to ask for asylum. Many, including women and young children, slept overnight, on the ground, on the Mexico side after U.S. immigration officials said they had reached their capacity for processing immigrants without documents.

