Website for City Workers to Report Discrimination, Sexual Harassment Unveiled by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti unveiled a website Monday on which city employees, commissioners and those who do business with the city can file discrimination and sexual harassment reports, one of several initiatives meant to make it easier to address mistreatment in the workplace.

“Every person who works in a city office, in a service yard or a park deserves to feel safe at work,” Garcetti said, adding: “When a victim makes the difficult and courageous decision to come forward, the city needs to respond quickly and efficiently.”

Garcetti also signed an executive directive that orders city staffers to come up with recommendations for streamlining the complaint review process, expanding training on harassment and discrimination and crafting an independent board to examine “certain complex or sensitive cases.”

The mayor told reporters that setting up the independent board would help reassure people who might be reluctant to complain about someone in their “chain of command.”

